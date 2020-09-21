CJ McIntyre Osterhaus

October 15, 1948-September 6, 2020

OMAK, WA-CJ was born in Moline, Illinois on October 15, 1948 and died in Omak, Washington on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

CJ graduated from Moline High School Class of 1966. She went on to get her degree as a Registered Nurse.

She was preceded in death her Father Richard LaMar, Mother Betty Mc Sparin and step father Robert Mc Sparin Sr.

She is survived by her husband Alfred Osterhaus. Children; Shayla Weinbrandt (Kerry), John Osterhaus, and Ann Osterhaus. Grandchildren; Asta Gustafson, Kaelan Bradley, Carter Cumberworth and Zach Burghoffer. And great grandson Roman Reed.

CJ enjoyed traveling to new places and made each trip a new adventure. She was able to combine being a Registered Nurse and traveling by becoming a Travel Nurse.

As a contracted travel RN she worked coast to coast in various healthcare settings. Those healthcare settings included Special Needs Children's Summer Camps in New York, Indian Reservations in Arizona, Teaching Hospitals in Utah, California, New York, and Wisconsin. She also worked in Large Health Care Systems and Small Rural hospitals in Iowa and California.

CJ dedicated the last 20 years to providing Home Health and Hospice to the most vulnerable. Large cities like New York to small towns like Omak, WA. Every assignment she went on she would make new friends and treat patients like they were family. From Del Rio, Texas to Salt Lake City, Utah and from Waterville, Maine to Las Vegas, Nevada, she met so many and has stayed in touch with them over the years.

She loved to include her children and grandchildren in her travel adventures. She was able to show them special places coast to coast.

Her family would like to acknowledge the entire Thomas McIntyre family, the entire Dennis Olson family for a lifetime of friendship and love.

In her memory please send donations to the Quad City Animal Shelter.