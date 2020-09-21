Menu
Jack Ruffner
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Jack Ruffner

February 6, 1947-September 20, 2020

MUSCATINE-Jack Ruffner, 73, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his son's home in Muscatine. No visitation or funeral service is planned at this time. Jack will be placed in the Greenwood Cemetery columbarium at a later date. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Jack's family and the arrangements. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Jack Ruffner was born on February 6, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Gordon and Martha (Altman) Ruffner. Jack was united in marriage to Carol Lutje at the Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton and later divorced. He was a painting supervisor for BT Prime Movers in Muscatine and S & J Tube in Wapello. Jack enjoyed guns, hunting, yardwork and painting. He was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Lions and was known as a Jokester.

Jack will be missed by his children, Vickie Parsons of Muscatine, Jackie Ruffner of Muscatine and Jeff Ruffner of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Alex Monk, Aryka Parsons, Tristen Parsons, Lennon Ruffner, Gavin Brockert and Presley Ruffner; two great grandchildren, Bronx Monk and Mackenzie Parsons and siblings, Gordon Ruffner, Jr. of Muscatine, Gus (Mary) Ruffner of Muscatine, Rita Painter of Muscatine, Fran (Rusty) Tisor of Burlington, Bonnie Tait of Muscatine and MaryAnn Ruffner of Oklahoma.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim Ruffner and Billy Ruffner and special fur friend, Malakai.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 21, 2020.
