RICHARD BOLDT

June 29, 1924- September 19, 2020

MUSCATINE-Richard W. Boldt, 96, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Pastor Susan Bantz will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military service will be held at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Curtis Clark, Kim Clark, Heather Boldt-Thompson, Clayton Boldt, Emma Boldt, and Ron Price. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Boldt, Tom Cubbage, Richard Cubbage, and Kaila Boldt. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Amanda Boldt.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfueralhome.com.

Richard was born on June 29, 1924, in Muscatine, the son of Elmer H. and Florence Andreson Boldt. He married Norma Jean Jensen on January 23, 1949, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2012.

Richard was a United States Marine in World War II, stationed in Hawaii. He worked in Sales for Woolworth, Wilson's Shoe Store, Metropolitan Life, and Montgomery Ward. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, and had a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughters Pamela Cubbage of Nebraska and Janine Clark of Rock Island; daughter-in-law, Amanda Boldt of Muscatine; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Julianne Price of Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma Jean; three sons, Jonathon Boldt in 2014, Paul Boldt in 2017, and Jeffrey Boldt in 2019; his brother, George; two sisters in infancy; and daughter-in-law, Tina Boldt.