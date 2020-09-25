Roberta Betty Jewell

August 28, 1927-September 24, 2020

MUSCATINE-Roberta Betty Jewell, 93, died Sept. 24 at Lutheran Living. She was born August 28, 1927, to Charles and Winifred DeLap Robison in Muscatine. She married Richard Jewell in 1974.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 29, in Fairfield. Pastor John Brown will officiate. Memorials may be made to Fruitland Baptist Church or Fairfield Senior Center.

Survivors include nephews James (Connie) Brown and John (Kim) Brown, of Wilton, sister-in-law, Erma Nelson of Burlington, and her brother-in-law, Donald Dean Jewell of Moline, Illinois. Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard; brother, William; sister, Charlotte Brown; and nephew, David Brown.