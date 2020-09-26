Bonnie Nicolai

October 11, 1942-September 24, 2020

MUSCATINE-Bonnie Nicolai was called home to her Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a long-standing and severe battle with an autoimmune disease (Lupus).

A private family service will be held.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or PEO Scholarship fund in Bonnie's name.

Bonnie was born on October 11, 1942, in Montevideo Minnesota, daughter of Bennie and Junice Benson and graduated from Sacred Heart Highschool, Class of 1960. She went on to complete her education as a dental hygienist from the University of Minnesota in 1962 and worked in the profession for over 30 thirty years as both a hygienist and office manager. Bonnie married Robert (Bob) A. Nicolai on December 15, 1962. They have two daughters, Cynthia and Christine (Tina).

Bonnie spent her younger years volunteering for Camp Fire Girls, 4-H, PTA and teaching Sunday School. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for the past 30 years and enjoyed sewing, hardanger embroidery, knitting, reading and home decorating. Later in life she shared joy and concern for others through her passion for card making. Bonnie enjoyed fellowship and friendship as a member of several women's groups, including the PEO International sisterhood, Keystone and her Joy Circle of Zion Lutheran Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her loving husband of 57 years, Bob Nicolai of Muscatine, IA; her two daughters, Cindy Pierson, (Mark) of Iowa City, IA; Tina Wixom, (Jeff) of Mesa, AZ; siblings Steven Benson (Pam) of Renville, MN; Kevin Benson (Sue) of West Fargo, ND; four grandchildren, KateLyn Tedrick (CJ) of Davenport, IA; Brett Pierson of Chicago, IL; Brandon Domer of Muscatine, IA; Kathryn Pierson of St. Paul, MN; two great-grandchildren Isabella and Wyatt Tedrick.

She is preceded in death by her parents.