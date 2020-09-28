Joan E. Voss

May 5, 1948-September 26, 2020

WILTON-Joan E. Voss, 72, of Wilton, IA, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home.

Joan was born in Chicago, IL on May 5, 1948 to Roy and Mildred (Hinler) Staschke. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1966.

Joan married Jim Voss on September 2, 1967 in Wilton, IA.

Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton, where she served as a Deacon, Wilton American Legion Auxiliary, Purity Chapter of Order of Eastern Star, where she was past Worthy Matron and a Rainbow Girls past Worthy Advisor. She was also a member of the Wilton Public Library Board for 18 years, serving 2 terms as president, Muscatine Melon Patch Quilters, serving 2 terms as president, Sweet Arts Cake Club and the Wilton Women's Club.

She enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, decorating cakes and traveling (especially to Disney World). Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton, IA.

Joan is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Jim and their children, Bill (Jacie) Voss of Wilton, Pam (Howard) Gray of Manakin-Sabot, VA and Suzy (Val) Rangel of Wilton; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Merry (Staschke) Axel; and her brother John Staschke.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Wilton or the Wilton Public Library.

