Duane I. Timmons

April 15, 1936-September 25, 2020

MUSCATINE–Duane I. Timmons, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Services and burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Duane has donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association or Genesis Hospice.

Duane was born on April 15, 1936, in Osceola County, the son of Ivan and Dorothy Vederstrom Timmons. He married Carole Nygaard on December 12, 1959, in Worthington, Minnesota.

Duane was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1956 to 1957. He was a school teacher at Central Middle School and a High School Baseball Coach and Assistant High School Basketball Coach. He later owned and operated TIMarina. He also was a referee for football and basketball. Duane was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and buying and selling antiques at flea markets. He loved Muskie Sports, Iowa Hawkeyes, and was a Chicago Cubs fan.

Duane is survived by his children, Traci Timmons (David Lange) of Villa Park, Illinois, Tammy Timmons, Clay Timmons (Lisa) of Muscatine, and Casey Timmons (Cheryl Goodwin) of Glendale, Arizona; four grandchildren, Chase, Colton, Brennen, and Bryce Timmons; and two sisters, Patricia Dingel and Virginia Verdoorn, both of Lake Park.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2011, and one sister, Gloria Schaefer.