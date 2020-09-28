Shirley is my cousin who stayed in our home in Clinton, while she worked Clinton at one of her first jobs. We moved to West Liberty and my my first summer job there was bailing hay and helping at her and Bob Frauenholtz far. When Bob passed away I would call Shirley when I took my daily walks which she liked and made my walk go faster. I called her my walking buddy even though I live in Chicago and she in West Liberty. I will miss her sweetness and am proud to be Shirley's cousin and walking buddy. I am sure she looking down at us from heaven. God bless her and her children Sue and Bill.

Bill Cousins Family September 27, 2020