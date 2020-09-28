Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
205 East 3rd St. PO Box 46, West Liberty, IA 52776
Sep
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
205 East 3rd St. PO Box 46, West Liberty, IA 52776
Shirley is my cousin who stayed in our home in Clinton, while she worked Clinton at one of her first jobs. We moved to West Liberty and my my first summer job there was bailing hay and helping at her and Bob Frauenholtz far. When Bob passed away I would call Shirley when I took my daily walks which she liked and made my walk go faster. I called her my walking buddy even though I live in Chicago and she in West Liberty. I will miss her sweetness and am proud to be Shirley's cousin and walking buddy. I am sure she looking down at us from heaven. God bless her and her children Sue and Bill.
Bill Cousins
Family
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Nolan
Friend
September 27, 2020
Always friendly and pleasant to chat with, my condolences to her family. Remember the good times!
Don Calkins CLU
Friend
September 27, 2020
We rented from Bob and Shirley for years. I was just a kid, but I remember them giving us Xmas presents every year, and we LOVED trick-or-treating at their house. So sorry to hear of her passing. My thoughts go out to Bill and Sue
Alicia (DePriest) Stroppel
September 26, 2020
I so enjoyed my visits with "Aunt Shirley". She was a neat lady. I enjoyed hearing her stories and listening to her laugh. Trips to Kalona will never be the same.