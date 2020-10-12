Abelardo Aguirre

December 21, 1970-October 8, 2020

MUSCATINE-Abelardo Aguirre, 49, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Abelardo was born on December 21, 1970, in Acuña, Mexico, the son of José and Sara Herrera Aguirre. He married Maricela Rada.

Abelardo worked at Carver Pump for 27 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Abelardo enjoyed cooking out and hanging with his friends. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Bianca Aguirre, Vanessa Aguirre, Abel Aguirre, and Isaiah Aguirre, all of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Nehemiah, and Nia; his father, José Aguirre; one brother, Martin Aguirre of Fruitland; and two sisters, Belia Aguirre of San Antonio, Texas, and Jolet Aguirre of Muscatine.

Abelardo is preceded in death by his mother.