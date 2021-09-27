Alan Frederick Young

June 18, 1928-September 24, 2021

DAVIDSON, N.C.-Alan Frederick Young, 93, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Sept. 24, 2021, in Huntersville, N.C. He was born June 18, 1928, the son of B. Frederick and Edna (Schoelerman) Young in Keystone, IA.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, IA. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, IA. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial with luncheon afterward at the funeral home facilities.

Alan was baptized April 30, 1930, at First Evangelical Church in Cedar Rapids. He was confirmed March 25, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.

On Jan. 30, 1955, Alan was united in marriage to Marilyn Ruth Dietrich at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.

Alan was a devoted husband of 66 years and a loving father, grandfather and soon-to-be great-grandfather.

Survivors include wife Marilyn of Davidson, N.C.; son Jeff (wife Jody) Young of Muscatine; daughter Colleen (husband Mike) Sloan of Sherrill's Ford, N.C.; granddaughter Rhiannon Williams of Chicago; grandson Jordan (wife Hillary) Williams and soon-to-be great-grandchild of Charlotte, N.C.; step-granddaughters Kara, Taylor and Mallory Sloan; sister Dorothy Huttenberg of Yorktown, VA.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Orphan Grain Train, Norfolk, NE; Lutheran Family Service, Fort Dodge, IA; or Lutheran Hour Ministries, St. Louis, MO.