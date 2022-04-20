Alice Titus-Buckley

March 13, 1921-April 18, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Alice Titus-Buckley, 101, of East Moline, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, April 22, from 4-6PM at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 First Street A, Moline, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to Church of the Cross, Port Byron.

Alice was born March 13, 1921 in Muscatine, IA the daughter of Joseph and Maude (Brei) Titus.

Alice worked at Deere and Co, Moline and various trucking companies in the Quad Cities. She was a member of Church of the Cross, Port Byron where she played organ and volunteered for various fundraisers. Alice was accomplished at so many things including quilting, genealogy, knitting, crocheting, tatting, and painting to name a few.

Survivors include her children, Peggy (Jay) Woods, Lancaster, PA, Dixie Winter, Rock Island, Sonja Trowbridge, Rock Island, Wendy Tweeten (Errol Skinner), Naples, FL and Lanny (Beth) Morrison, Richmond, IL; 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister, Lucy Galler, Muscatine and brothers, Danny Titus, and Mike Titus. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Louis McCracken, Virgil Morrison, Harold Seddon, John Cattoir, and Ralph Buckley, 5 sisters and 6 brothers. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.