Anita Steffen Raabe
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA

Anita Steffen Raabe

October 25, 1927-November 23, 2020

Anita Steffen Raabe, age 93, of San Jose, CA, formerly of Letts, passed on November 23, 2020. She was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on October 25, 1927.

Anita grew up in Highland Falls, NY, a small town on the Hudson River near the US Military Academy at West Point. There she met officer in training Ralph Christian Raabe and they were married in 1949. Together they raised four children while living in Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, Michigan, and Iowa. After retirement Anita and Ralph returned to Florida near Eglin AFB where Ralph had been previously stationed. They adored traveling abroad and visiting grandchildren. Anita was an avid golfer with many trophies celebrating her wins. She also enjoyed cooking and loved to entertain. Her brownies were legendary!

Surviving family members include her son Ralph Raabe III and wife Teresa of San Jose, CA; daughter Lisa Shiroma and husband Roby of San Jose, CA; son Mark Raabe and wife Nancy of Belmont, CA; grandchildren Rebecca Gealta, Kris Krenz, Holly Tran, Sarah Krenz, and Lauren Malfatti; great grandchildren Caleb and Aaron Krenz, Kayden and Koa Tran; sister Marian Hoyle and family. Anita was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter Chrisann Girocco.

Grieve not nor speak of me with tears,

But laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you.

For who knows, but that I shall be oftentimes?

And when you hear a song I used to sing or

See a bird I loved, let not the thought of me be sad,

for I am loving you in spirit,

just as I always had.

- anonymous


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel of Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Everyone in heaven will be laughing at Anita's stories. She was the best story teller. I was part of the golfing group which included Anita and Peg. We played 18 every weekday. Thanks for the memories.
Beverly Witmer
December 16, 2020
I offer my condolences to Anita´s family. She was a special lady and was always very kind to me. I remember her Hungarian beans! Major YUM! What a cook! She will be missed! Love to you all.
Marvi Smith
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry to have heard of Anita´s passing. Growing up she was like family and her humor is unforgettable. Her and my mom were best friends and I see she passed on the same day only 10 years later. The last time we spoke on The phone a few years ago. Her laugh and wit had not changed with age. Forever she will be in my heart and memories and oh how she adored her family. Hugs to you all!
Beth Brower Norton
December 11, 2020
