Anita Steffen Raabe

October 25, 1927-November 23, 2020

Anita Steffen Raabe, age 93, of San Jose, CA, formerly of Letts, passed on November 23, 2020. She was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on October 25, 1927.

Anita grew up in Highland Falls, NY, a small town on the Hudson River near the US Military Academy at West Point. There she met officer in training Ralph Christian Raabe and they were married in 1949. Together they raised four children while living in Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, Michigan, and Iowa. After retirement Anita and Ralph returned to Florida near Eglin AFB where Ralph had been previously stationed. They adored traveling abroad and visiting grandchildren. Anita was an avid golfer with many trophies celebrating her wins. She also enjoyed cooking and loved to entertain. Her brownies were legendary!

Surviving family members include her son Ralph Raabe III and wife Teresa of San Jose, CA; daughter Lisa Shiroma and husband Roby of San Jose, CA; son Mark Raabe and wife Nancy of Belmont, CA; grandchildren Rebecca Gealta, Kris Krenz, Holly Tran, Sarah Krenz, and Lauren Malfatti; great grandchildren Caleb and Aaron Krenz, Kayden and Koa Tran; sister Marian Hoyle and family. Anita was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter Chrisann Girocco.

Grieve not nor speak of me with tears,

But laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you.

For who knows, but that I shall be oftentimes?

And when you hear a song I used to sing or

See a bird I loved, let not the thought of me be sad,

for I am loving you in spirit,

just as I always had.

- anonymous