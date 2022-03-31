Ann Arbogast Hetzler

April 25, 1949-March 28, 2022

MUSCATINE-Ann Arbogast Hetzler, 72 of Muscatine, lost her short battle with cancer on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics surrounded by family. Snyder & Hollenbaugh of Muscatine is assisting the family. Pursuant to Ann's wishes, there will be no visitation, but there will be a Celebration of Life luncheon on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Noon at the Overlook Ballroom in downtown Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Tails, For Pets' Sake or the Humane Society.

Ann Arbogast was born April 25, 1949, in Jackson, Michigan. She was loved by her family John, Margaret and Ralph Arbogast. Ann was raised in Casa Grande, Arizona. She attended Northern Arizona University and then completed her degree a few years later at Arizona State University, majoring in Spanish and minoring in Political Science. Ann married George Hetzler on March 7, 1987, in Sun Lakes, Arizona. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Ann was very active with the Muscatine County Democrats and with Clean Air Muscatine. She loved animals, playing with her beloved dog, Polly, knitting, was an avid reader and a lover of cooking.

Ann will be missed by her son, Zachary Hetzler of Muscatine; her brother, Ralph, and his wife Rae (Peterson) Arbogast of Tucson, Arizona; her biological mother, Mary Ellen Coon (Greg) of Sturgis, Michigan; her half-brothers: Scott, and wife Claudia, Wetzel of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Michael, and wife Shirley, Wetzel of Lansing, Michigan; her canine companion, Polly, and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Arbogast; husband, George Hetzler; and half-brother, Jerry Wetzel.