The Muscatine Journal
Ann Jones
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Muscatine High School
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Ann Jones

April 29, 1943-February 23, 2021

MUSCATINE-Ann Jones, 77, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home.

Elizabeth Ann Jones, daughter of Floyd Burdette and Velma (Wasson) Boulton, was born on April 29, 1943 in Muscatine. Ann graduated from Muscatine High School in 1961. She began her working career at Thatcher Plastics. In 1977, Ann began working for Muscatine Power and Water and retired on July 31, 2008 as executive assistant after 30 plus years of service. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Muscatine. Ann enjoyed traveling with Don and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother and devoted grandmother.

Ann is survived by daughters, Susan Boulton of Shenandoah, PA and Stephanie (Sal) LoBianco of Muscatine; grandchildren, Maggie LoBianco of Muscatine, Rachel LoBianco (Adam Jones) of Savoy, IL and Tom LoBianco of Muscatine; her longtime friend and beloved companion, Don Pauken of Muscatine; siblings, Steve Boulton (Dr. Elizabeth Manzano-Boulton) of Tampa, FL, Rich (Caroline) Boulton of Blue Springs, MO, and David Boulton of Muscatine; nieces and nephews, Jenni (Steve) Mattson of Lee's Summit, MO, Alysia (Tony) Utt of Blue Springs, MO, and Nick Boulton of Blue Springs, MO; uncle Ray (Roberta) Boulton of Wapello, aunt Edith Mary (Lyle) Tompkins of Montezuma, IA, and many cousins.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, Kathryn Boulton, and several aunts and uncles.

Following Ann's request, her body was donated to the University of Iowa for medical education and research. She desired no public visitation or funeral. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center or the Pilot Club of Muscatine. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is responsible for Ann's arrangements.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was deeply saddened to read of Ann's passing and send my sincere sympathy to her survivors. May your memories comfort you
phyllis lucas
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. We always enjoyed talking with her at the baseball games. Prayers are with you all.
Jeff and Debby Morrison
March 1, 2021
