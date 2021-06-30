Annabelle "Woobie" Bausch

March 12, 2019-June 26, 2021

MUSCATINE-Annabelle "Woobie" Bausch, 2, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation for Annabelle will be Friday, July 2, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery. Following the committal service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Fruitland Community Center. A memorial fund has been established for the family in memory of Annabelle. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Annabelle Hollis Bausch was born on March 12, 2019, in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Debbe Lee (Laekkon) McDaniel and Ryan Gabriel Bausch. Annabelle was always smiling, never upset and was the happiest child ever. She loved being in the outdoors, dressing as a princess but played in the dirt. She loved to listen to music and dancing, never walked anywhere, always running or bouncing.

Annabelle will be deeply missed by her mother, Debbe (Laekkon) McDaniel of Muscatine; father, Ryan Bausch of Fredonia, her best friend and brother, Noah "Bugs" Bausch of the home; maternal grandparents, Stacy Hart of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and Aaron (Kimberly) Waack of New Boston; paternal grandparents, Danny (Molly) Bausch of Fredonia; maternal great grandparents, Nanette (Mike) Newsom of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and Kay (Jerald Sr.) Waack of New Boston; paternal great grandparents, Karen (Lindy) Woods of Fredonia, Mike Hunnicutt of Columbus Junction and Gary (Joyce) Bausch of Columbus Junction; paternal great-great grandmother, Marjorie Whiting of Fredonia; aunts, Katie Hart and Kourtney Hart and uncles, Josef Bausch and Collin McDaniel.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Scott Hart and paternal great-great grandfather, Art Whiting.