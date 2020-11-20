Menu
Arlene Rosella Downey Noble

August 19, 1927-October 30, 2020

Arlene Rosella Downey Noble, 93, formerly of Eliza, IL passed away at her home in Carson City, Nevada on October 30, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1927 in Muscatine, Iowa, to her loving parents, Floyd and Beulah Downey. Arlene met her future husband, Tom, before he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. During the war Arlene and Airman First Class Tom Noble started their lifelong marriage together on December 23, 1945. Their four boys were born in Muscatine, Iowa before they moved to and settled in Carson City, Nevada.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Tom, three sons (Tom II, Bill, and Scott), four grandchildren (Casandra, David, Alex and Amanda), four great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son Larry and two grandchildren (Mason and Joe).

Arlene will be remembered as a supportive wife, a loving mother, and a kind friend to those who had the privilege to know her. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Eliza Community Church, 1568 65th St, New Boston, IL 61272.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
