Barbara K. (Duwa) Munday

December 30, 1947-September 29, 2020

RIVERSIDE - Barbara K. (Duwa) Munday, 72, of Riverside, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home in Riverside, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. She has been cremated and a private graveside service will be held. A memorial fund has been established for American Cancer Society.

Barbara Kay (Duwa) Munday was born December 30, 1947, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Dale "Slim" and Mary Ann (TeBockhorst) Duwa. She graduated from Keota High School and took a marketing course at Muscatine Community College. She was in accounting and customer service for 23 years at Bandag for Roy Carver. She was united in marriage to James "Jim" Munday on May 22, 1993 in Muscatine. Barb was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and attended Holy Trinity in Richmond. She enjoyed flowers, bird watching, traveling; visiting 49 states and over 30 national parks and countless national monuments. She was a selfless, vibrant woman that loved spending time with her family, enjoyed many family gatherings and reunions.

Survivors include her husband Jim of Riverside, daughter Tracey (John) Breford of Leawood, KS, two grandsons: Alden and Christian Breford, nine siblings: Steve (Cindy) Duwa of Wellman, Dan Duwa of Keota, Terry (Susie) Duwa of Lone Tree, Mary Lou Richenberger of Wayland, Cindy (Bill) Wellington of Washington, John Duwa of Kalona, Christine (Kevin) Boyd of Columbus Junction, Joyce (Brian) Dickerson of Washington and Jeff (Jill) Duwa of Keota.

Preceding Barb in death were her parents and one brother-in-law Stan Richenberger.