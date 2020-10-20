Barbara M. Bublitz

July 10, 1927-October 8, 2020

Barbara Bublitz, of West Des Moines, IA, formerly of Muscatine, passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 8, 2020. Born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, she grew up in Galesville, Wisconsin. Barbara moved to Muscatine with her young family in 1962 and eventually began a long career as a reference librarian at the Musser Public Library where she was actively involved in recording the history of Muscatine. When one of her children once declared he "was bored" she promptly replied "read a book!" Barbara was curious about the world and had a subtle sense of humor.

No services are planned.