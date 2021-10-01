Becky Marine

March 12, 1979-September 27, 2021

WEST BRANCH-Becky Marine, 42, of West Branch, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Becky had a kind soul. She loved her family, and her many nieces, nephews, and animals, but struggled for many years to overcome mental illness. Ultimately, she was not able to get the help she needed, and she took her own life. Her family is comforted that as an organ donor, Becky will live on and help other people have a better quality of life.

Becky was born on March 12, 1979, the daughter of Larry and Karen Marine. She grew up on the family farm near Wilton, Iowa and graduated from Wilton High School with the class of 1997. Becky loved learning and was committed to being a successful student. She graduated as a medical assistant from Hamilton Technical College in Davenport in 1998, first in her class with perfect attendance. In 2000, she earned an AA in Sociology at Muscatine Community College, where she was elected student body president her last year at MCC.

Becky married Joshua Whetstine on October 22, 2005, in Wilton. They made their home first in Iowa City and later in West Branch. Becky loved their dogs Herman and Lucy, and she cared for them with great compassion.

In 2008, Becky earned a BA from the University of Iowa. She then completed Emergency Medical Technician courses at both Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa, becoming a Paramedic Specialist.

Becky worked in several jobs as her health allowed, including a kidney dialysis center, a troubled children's home, one-on-one with special needs teens, and the Medic Ambulance Services. She also worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and with an electro cardiologist at Mercy Medical Center.

Becky will be deeply missed by her husband, Joshua Whetstine; parents, Larry and Karen Marine; parents-in-law, Jim and Bev Whetstine; siblings, Dan (Michelle) Marine and their children Anna, Ben, Cora, and Sara; Katie (Brad) Longlett and their children Grace, Dylan, and Nick; Jake (Heather) Marine and their children Gabriel and Isabelle, Redstone, Colorado; her grandmother, Phyllis Marine; and her brother-in-law Chris Whetstine (Karina) and their children Krista, Halle, Noah, and Anah, Mesa, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvin and Eileen Marine and Dale and Lois Burmeister, and her sister-in-law, Lori Whetstine.

A gathering for friends and family will be held Sunday October 3, 2021 at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Becky's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org.

Online condolences and memories of Becky may be shared with her family at www.lensingfuneral.com.