Belinda Sue (Poe) Little

February 25, 1949-June 3, 2021

WEST BRANCH-Belinda Sue (Poe) Little. 72, of West Branch, IA entered into eternity on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the University of IA Hospital and Clinics, as the result of injuries she sustained from a recent motor vehicle accident. On Monday, June 7, 2021, Fry Funeral Home will host a Visitation from 1pm – 3pm and a Funeral Service, officiated by Rev. Ronald Lashmit, at 3pm. In accordance with her wishes, Belinda will be cremated immediately following services. Cards and memorials may be mailed to: Fry Funeral Home, PO Box 30, Tipton, IA 52772 in c/o Belinda Little. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.