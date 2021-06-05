Menu
The Muscatine Journal
Belinda Sue Little
FUNERAL HOME
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA

Belinda Sue (Poe) Little

February 25, 1949-June 3, 2021

WEST BRANCH-Belinda Sue (Poe) Little. 72, of West Branch, IA entered into eternity on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the University of IA Hospital and Clinics, as the result of injuries she sustained from a recent motor vehicle accident. On Monday, June 7, 2021, Fry Funeral Home will host a Visitation from 1pm – 3pm and a Funeral Service, officiated by Rev. Ronald Lashmit, at 3pm. In accordance with her wishes, Belinda will be cremated immediately following services. Cards and memorials may be mailed to: Fry Funeral Home, PO Box 30, Tipton, IA 52772 in c/o Belinda Little. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East PO Box 30, Tipton, IA
Jun
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East PO Box 30, Tipton, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Fry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Belinda Little was my older sister. I couldn´t come because of my health (blood clots in my chest; I live in Alabama. I want to find out how she died. All I know is she had a wreck but I don´t know where or why and her Injuries; will you please send me some information. Thank you
Judy Graham
Family
September 23, 2021
