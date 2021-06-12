Betty Jean Fischer

July 12, 1926-May 26, 2021

DURANT-Betty Jean Fischer, age 94, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Tipton, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A private family service will be held and burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Prairie Hills Assisted Living. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Betty was born on July 12, 1926 in Princeton, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Eleanor (Schnack) Hamilton. Betty graduated from Clinton High School. She married LaVerne "Bud" Fischer on September 27, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa. Bud passed away on April 13, 1983.

Betty worked alongside her husband, Bud, for Fischer Truck Line in Durant. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, Women of the Moose in Muscatine and the Plus 60 Club. In her younger years, Betty enjoyed dancing, traveling and gardening. She liked volunteering at the daycare, watching movies, bowling and sewing. Betty loved attending her grandchildren and great grandchild's school activities and sporting events. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.

Betty will be dearly missed by one daughter, Bonnie Roehlk of Port Orange, Florida; four grandchildren, Todd (Ronna) Wichelmann, Paul (LaRae) Wichelmann, Stephanie (Dan) Lange and Kelly (Ben) Fredricks; six great-grandchildren, Heather, Gina, Kelsey, Parker, Sloan and Stella; and five great-great grandchildren and one on the way.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne "Bud" Fischer; one daughter, Shirley Wichelmann; one brother, Wayne Hamilton; son in-law, Ronnie Roehlk; and her special friend, Howard Bouchaute.