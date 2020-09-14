Betty "Betty Boop" Jones

March 25, 1928-September 10, 2020

MUSCATINE-Betty "Betty Boop" Jones, 92, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home. Private family services will be held at a later date at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Memorials may be directed to Hershey Manor in memory of Betty. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandfuneralservice.com.

Betty Jane Buster was born on March 25, 1928, in Muscatine, the daughter of Guy Simon and Permilla Elizabeth (Nesselbush) Buster. Betty was united in marriage to William Hopkins, who passed away in 1956. She later married Dale R. Jones on January 31, 1958, in Muscatine. Over the years, Betty had worked as a waitress at the Charcoal Grill, Wahkonsa Country Club and Park Lane Country Club. She later worked as a receiving clerk at Montgomery Wards and was the meal site manager for the Clark House/Hershey Manor for 30 plus years, retiring at the age of 90. Betty enjoyed watching motorcycle races (anyone except her children), riding motorcycles across the country with her husband and sewing. Betty was a member of the Women of The Moose, Motor Maids and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Girls Basketball fan.

Betty will be deeply missed by her husband, Dale of Muscatine; her children, DeWayne (Jill) Hopkins, Patty (Brian) Searcy, Bill (Lori) Hopkins and Dale T. Jones and special friend, Debbie all of Muscatine and Janell (Johnnie) Barnes of Hartselle, Alabama; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and special friends Dean an Sharon Dahms.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William; three children, Pam, Richard and Eugene and two great grandchildren, Chloe and Abagail Hopkins