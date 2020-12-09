Menu
The Muscatine Journal
Betty Morgan
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Tomorrow

Betty Morgan, 12 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We're sorry for your loss. We hope you were able to gather and share many wonderful memories of you mother and your family. We're thinking of you...all the way down in GA.
Rose and Eric Ayres
December 15, 2020
I send along my condolences to Betty´s family. I grew up around Betty, Ira and "the boys". She was always kind to me! I remember that she always made homemade bread when we were really young. Betty and Ira raised some great boys. The family has been life-long friends to me.
Marvin Smith
December 14, 2020
