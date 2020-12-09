Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
We're sorry for your loss. We hope you were able to gather and share many wonderful memories of you mother and your family. We're thinking of you...all the way down in GA.
Rose and Eric Ayres
December 15, 2020
I send along my condolences to Betty´s family. I grew up around Betty, Ira and "the boys". She was always kind to me! I remember that she always made homemade bread when we were really young. Betty and Ira raised some great boys. The family has been life-long friends to me.