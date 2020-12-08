Betty Morgan

February 13, 1931-December 5, 2020

MUSCATINE–Betty Morgan, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Betty was born on February 13, 1931, in New Boston, Illinois, the daughter of Ezra and Alberta Pearl James Howard. She married Ira O. Morgan on December 15, 1950, in Muscatine.

She enjoyed traveling, playing euchre, gardening, and cooking and holiday gatherings with family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Bradley Morgan and wife, Debra, of Muscatine, Bruce Morgan and wife, Karen, of Washington, Ira Morgan and significant other, Laurie Eash, of Muscatine, Todd Morgan of Muscatine, and Eric Morgan and wife, Brenda, of Muscatine; ten grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2009; daughter-in-law, Susan Morgan in 2017; and six brothers and three sisters.