Betty Morgan
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Betty Morgan

February 13, 1931-December 5, 2020

MUSCATINE–Betty Morgan, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Betty was born on February 13, 1931, in New Boston, Illinois, the daughter of Ezra and Alberta Pearl James Howard. She married Ira O. Morgan on December 15, 1950, in Muscatine.

She enjoyed traveling, playing euchre, gardening, and cooking and holiday gatherings with family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Bradley Morgan and wife, Debra, of Muscatine, Bruce Morgan and wife, Karen, of Washington, Ira Morgan and significant other, Laurie Eash, of Muscatine, Todd Morgan of Muscatine, and Eric Morgan and wife, Brenda, of Muscatine; ten grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2009; daughter-in-law, Susan Morgan in 2017; and six brothers and three sisters.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
We're sorry for your loss. We hope you were able to gather and share many wonderful memories of you mother and your family. We're thinking of you...all the way down in GA.
Rose and Eric Ayres
December 15, 2020
I send along my condolences to Betty´s family. I grew up around Betty, Ira and "the boys". She was always kind to me! I remember that she always made homemade bread when we were really young. Betty and Ira raised some great boys. The family has been life-long friends to me.
Marvin Smith
December 14, 2020
