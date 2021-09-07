Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty VanWey
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Betty Van Wey

April 23, 1927-September 4, 2021

MUSCATINE–Betty Van Wey, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Parr Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born on April 23, 1927, in Muscatine, the daughter of Lester 'Jim' and Lillian Figgins Eis. She married Dennis Van Wey on September 11, 1946. He preceded her in death.

She retired after over 20 years at Walmart. Betty enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye Basketball. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Dennis 'Mike' Van Wey and wife, Patricia, Sharon Foutch, and Tammy Hyink and husband, Mike, all of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Ripperger of Blue Grass; and one sister-in-law, Vera Eis of Blue Grass.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1974; her son, Stanley; and seven siblings, Lester Eis, Walter Eis, Robert Eis, Wanda Honts, Earl Eis, Grace Honts, and Lorraine Weiland.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Parr Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was sorry to hear of your mom's death, Mike. Losing a parent is so hard, but, in time, the happy memories will surely replace the grief for now.
Betsy
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results