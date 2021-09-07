Betty Van Wey

April 23, 1927-September 4, 2021

MUSCATINE–Betty Van Wey, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Parr Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born on April 23, 1927, in Muscatine, the daughter of Lester 'Jim' and Lillian Figgins Eis. She married Dennis Van Wey on September 11, 1946. He preceded her in death.

She retired after over 20 years at Walmart. Betty enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye Basketball. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Dennis 'Mike' Van Wey and wife, Patricia, Sharon Foutch, and Tammy Hyink and husband, Mike, all of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Ripperger of Blue Grass; and one sister-in-law, Vera Eis of Blue Grass.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1974; her son, Stanley; and seven siblings, Lester Eis, Walter Eis, Robert Eis, Wanda Honts, Earl Eis, Grace Honts, and Lorraine Weiland.