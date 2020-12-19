Menu
Beverly Belche
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Beverly Belche

June 10, 1949-November 29, 2020

Beverly Belche, 71, St. Petersburg, went to be with the Lord November 29, 2020.

Born in Fayetteville, N.C. June 10, 1949 to Joe and Margaret Belche. Her life was a blessing to many friends far and wide and she will be greatly missed. She was encouraging, joyful, fun loving and made everyone she met feel special and loved. Her faith, family, friends, music, dancing, history, travel, the beach, Colonial Williamsburg, and NASCAR defined her.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race and I have remained faithful." 2 Timothy 4:7

Survived by brothers, Joe and John, nieces, cousins, and many beloved friends.

Due to Covid-19, there will not be a memorial gathering at this time. To honor Bev, please enjoy God's beautiful nature, play music, dance, think of our dear friend and smile. Contributions to the Empath Suncoast Hospice – Coral Team (5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater FL 33760) would be nice.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.
So sorry for your loss. Beverly worked with me at Twin Springs Elementary School in Danville, VA. She was always so sweet and thoughtful. She worked well with all my students, but gave one little boy an amazing experience in the kindergarten classroom. Love and sincerity flowed from her to help others. Staff, students and parents who knew her will always remember her.
Carol Shields
Work
June 26, 2021
My #2 Mom - Miss Bevie. She was a second mom to me and raised me as her own. She gave me her love of dance, music, scarves and all that glitters. Her laugh was heard through walls and her glee felt through time zones. She was a force of nature and told me tales of meeting KISS before they were signed with their hair and makeup and testifying in support of the Black Panthers. Still to this day, I follow her famous words, "When you feel your worse, dress your best!" Also, she was an incredible writer and there is a manuscript laying around somewhere about Robinson Street. If that could be located, it should be published in her name. A professor in college once told her that her writing was the best he'd read since Eugene O'Neill. OK, sorry Bev, you know we have to brag about you just a bit. Love you, Mom#2, hugging you tight.
Kimberly Cress
December 29, 2020
Joe and John, I am crushed by the loss of your dear sister, Bev. My BFF since 1981. Always in my corner. My true blue buddy who became a 2nd mom to my kids. Whether we sipped drinks, lounged at Laguna beach, or simply kept each company we relished it all. Just being together was enough. Bev had an insight into what I was experiencing and gave voice to to my feelings. Her friendship has been a cornerstone of my life. Bev had a gift for a joyful and loving life. How lucky I was to bask in her joy.
Lynn Jensen
December 29, 2020
Condolences to the family. I was saddened to hear of her passing. I knew Bev in San Francisco in the 1980s. I will miss her upbeat personality & great outlook on life. Inspiring. May she rest in peace.
Kerri Horgan
December 28, 2020
I´m sorry I just now found out you left earth and are flying with the angels. You are missed my friend, but are now at peace.
Stacey
December 27, 2020
and deep condolence to Joe and John. I knew you as kids and have fondest memories of you with your sister, Bev. Such a great family and great siblings. Really sorry for your loss and really happy for your many, many wonderful memories.
Candy Neville
December 20, 2020
John and Joe, we will miss our beloved Bev. She was an angel on earth.
Linda and Jeff Moyer
December 20, 2020
My wife worked with Beverly at Georgia State University in the 1970s and they were great friends. Beverly was a delightful free spirit and a tremendously kind person. Someone who if you met her, you would never forget. She made the world a better place.
Dr Wendell Broadwell
December 20, 2020
Joe, We share your grief on the loss of your sister. Your presence with her to the end is such a wonderful gift to her.
Bruce & Christy Robertson
December 19, 2020
She did fight the good fight. Live the good life. She passed with all my secrets! Friends since Bev was 20 and I was 19. We had no sense but mountains and mountains of laughs and fun. We understood each other. Respites in storms. Encouragement. Friends pure and simple. There is no replacement but the memories I hold in my heart will be cherished forever. Put in a good word for me, Bev. Love you and miss you much dear dear friend.
Candy Neville
December 19, 2020
Very sorry to hear about your sister, Joe. My oldest sister passed 7 yrs ago. Still miss her. May the Lord grant her eternal rest and comfort to you and the family.
Rick Brecht
December 19, 2020
