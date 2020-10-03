Bonnie Lou Grimm Guynn

June 11, 1936-September 23, 2020

Bonnie Grimm Guynn, 84, passed away in Irving, TX September 23, 2020. She was born June 11, 1936 in Davenport, IA to Edward Henry and Mabel Beatty Grimm.

Bonnie has one son, Todd Edward Parish, and two daughters, Kathy Guynn Ringland, Becky Guynn Ingram and has four grandchildren, Tristen Edward Parish, Keaton Blake Parish, Casey Lynn Ingram, and Olivia Faithe Parish. Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, A.T. Guynn of Irving, Texas and by her sister, Lila Grimm Wagner of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 23rd at Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, 606 W Airport Frwy Irving, TX. Services will be live stream and a link will be made available 1 hour prior to the service. Please click on Donnelly's website at www.donnellyscolonial.com for her full obituary. Bonnie will be laid to rest next to her husband A.T. Guynn at DFW National Cemetery.