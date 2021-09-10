Brian Luth

September 15, 1958-September 3, 2021

MUSCATINE-Brian Luth, 62, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Trinity Rock Island.

Burial took place in Greenwood Cemetery.

Brian was born on September 15, 1958, in Muscatine, the son of Donald D. and Kathleen E. Neff Luth.

He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1976. Brian worked at Luth Body Shop with his dad from 1976 to 1984 until he started at Hon. He retired from HON after 35 years.

Brian loved music and playing guitar. He enjoyed watching Hawkeye basketball and football and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

He is survived by his children, Dathan Luth, Jennifer Nissley and husband, Aaron, and their children, and Aaron Estell and fiancé, Caryn, and their children; siblings, Kristine Hollingsworth and husband, James, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Janeen Jens and husband, Randy, of Muscatine, and Lance Luth and wife, Kim, of Muscatine; and several nieces and nephews.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Chad Alan Luth in 2008; an infant sister, Donell in 1957; and nephew, Wade Hollingsworth in 2015.