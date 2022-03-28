Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol J. Mitten

Carol J. Mitten

April 24, 1947-March 18, 2022

Carol J. Mitten (nee Schroeder), passed away on March 18, 2022. She was 74.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late James H. Mitten. She is lovingly survived by Jim's children, Tod Mitten and his wife, Yvonne, Sharon Del Rossi and her husband, Lex, the late Paul Mitten and Rod Mitten and his wife, Connie; grandchildren, Kathryn Mitten, Melanie Mitten, Rod Mitten, Jr., Caroline Ware and her husband, Brandon, Christina Patterson, Nicole Narciso and her husband, Austin and 7 great grandchildren. Carol was the daughter of the late Mildred Marie (Alt) and Horace J. Schroeder and is survived by her siblings Larry Schroeder (Jackie), Ken Schroeder (Kay), Cindy Wheeler (Curt), Janice O'Neel, Keith Schroeder, Bill Schroeder (Brenda), Lynn Schroeder (Mary), and many nieces and nephews. She and Jim dearly loved their buddy, Snoopy.

Carol was born and raised in Iowa and was a proud graduate of Iowa State University. She later moved to NJ to work at the Children's Seashore House. She met and married Jim and they spent many years enjoying their active membership at Marlton United Methodist Church and being part of the Marlton community. Carol was a longtime employee of the Evesham Twp Police Dept.; a job she was proud to have.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.