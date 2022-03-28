Carol J. Mitten

April 24, 1947-March 18, 2022

Carol J. Mitten (nee Schroeder), passed away on March 18, 2022. She was 74.

Carol was the beloved wife of the late James H. Mitten. She is lovingly survived by Jim's children, Tod Mitten and his wife, Yvonne, Sharon Del Rossi and her husband, Lex, the late Paul Mitten and Rod Mitten and his wife, Connie; grandchildren, Kathryn Mitten, Melanie Mitten, Rod Mitten, Jr., Caroline Ware and her husband, Brandon, Christina Patterson, Nicole Narciso and her husband, Austin and 7 great grandchildren. Carol was the daughter of the late Mildred Marie (Alt) and Horace J. Schroeder and is survived by her siblings Larry Schroeder (Jackie), Ken Schroeder (Kay), Cindy Wheeler (Curt), Janice O'Neel, Keith Schroeder, Bill Schroeder (Brenda), Lynn Schroeder (Mary), and many nieces and nephews. She and Jim dearly loved their buddy, Snoopy.

Carol was born and raised in Iowa and was a proud graduate of Iowa State University. She later moved to NJ to work at the Children's Seashore House. She met and married Jim and they spent many years enjoying their active membership at Marlton United Methodist Church and being part of the Marlton community. Carol was a longtime employee of the Evesham Twp Police Dept.; a job she was proud to have.