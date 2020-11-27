Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral
10:00a.m.
livestreamed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
I worked at Life's Little Treasures with Carolyn.
Her sparky personality and her beautiful outfits always brought joy to our customers as well as myself! She also visited many in the hospital in hospice I believe. She was truly a joy to be around! As her family to have her the many years you did, you qere indeed blessed! May God comfort you in your loss.
Pat Jacques
November 25, 2020
I will miss my good friend Carolyn,may she rest in peace.
Beverly Bland
November 25, 2020
We shared so many good times. Rest in peace my friend.
Dixie Sisco
November 25, 2020
Butch we both are so sorry for your loss. We will so miss seeing her happy and smiling face at church and serving at the fish fry. She was a truly wonderful and so loving of awoman