Catherine A. Proehl

June 14, 1947-April 13, 2022

Born to Henry Reece and Mary Munden. She was married to Robert Sass. They had 4 children together. They divorced and she later married Ronald Proehl. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Mary, her grandson Austin Burkholder and her beloved little dog Cookie. Left to honor her life are her children Jade(Brian) Burkholder, Cord(Tracy) Sass, Blythe(Shawn) Boesen, Misty(Jeff) Leach. Her grandchildren Sophia and Phoebe Burkholder, Reece, Michelle and Raven Sass, Catlin Sass, Grace and Noah Kaney, and Madison and Makala Leach. Cathie was a private person and wished a private family service and to be cremated.