Charles R. Coulter

June 10, 1940–March 24, 2020

The delayed celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3 p.m., at The Celebration Farm at 4696 Robin Woods Ln, NE Iowa City, IA 52240. The Muscatine Journal published Chuck's obituary on March 26, 2020. It is available on the website.