Charles A. Morse
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Resthaven Cemetery
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA

Charles A Morse

July 11, 1936-September 10, 2021

Charles A Morse passed in peace Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

Showed amazing courage guided by the strength of his faith during his battle with Lewy body dementia. Born in Muscatine, IA, July 11, 1936, to Frank and Pearl Morse. Graduated high school and Jr. College from Muscatine schools. In 1959, united in marriage to Sandra Hoopes Morse, celebrated 62 yrs of marriage in March 2021. Loving father to Cyndee Morse of Grimes, IA and Craig (Irene) Morse of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Proud Grandfather of Charlie, Cory, Lily and Beckett and uncle of Datha Watts, Pam Buster and Sheri Buster.

A successful businessman, he held elevated positions with Sherwin Williams, Thompson-Hayward. In 1981, founder and President of Chemorse Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of Agriculture/Industrial Products. A self described "chemical peddler" who's business flourished because of his passionate and dedicated work ethic. Past President of International Y's Men Club (Davenport and Des Moines, IA) An avid sports fan who supported ISU Cyclones. An athlete who vigorously pursued basketball, running, hiking (7 fourteeners in CO) and racquetball (proud father/son moment - racquetball tournament champions for their age groups).

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clarence, sisters; Barbara Buster and Opal Forbes.

Visitation, Wednesday, September 15, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM at Windsor Heights Lutheran Church, 1240 66th St. Windsor Heights. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to Special Olympics or a charity of your choice.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
IA
Sep
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Windsor Heights Lutheran Church
1240 66th St., Windsor Heights, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandy, We just read of Charlie's passing. We are so very sorry. We know that this has been a struggle for the two of you. You were both so brave in dealing with Charlie's illness. We want you and your family to know that you have been and will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. May your memories bring you peace and may your faith bring you comfort in knowing that one day you will be together again. Our love and sympathy, Ron and Kathy Marshall
Ron and Kathy (Barry)Marshall
School
September 14, 2021
RIP cusz we had a lot of good tiimes
Lawrence Carlson
Family
September 14, 2021
