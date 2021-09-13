Charles A Morse

July 11, 1936-September 10, 2021

Charles A Morse passed in peace Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

Showed amazing courage guided by the strength of his faith during his battle with Lewy body dementia. Born in Muscatine, IA, July 11, 1936, to Frank and Pearl Morse. Graduated high school and Jr. College from Muscatine schools. In 1959, united in marriage to Sandra Hoopes Morse, celebrated 62 yrs of marriage in March 2021. Loving father to Cyndee Morse of Grimes, IA and Craig (Irene) Morse of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Proud Grandfather of Charlie, Cory, Lily and Beckett and uncle of Datha Watts, Pam Buster and Sheri Buster.

A successful businessman, he held elevated positions with Sherwin Williams, Thompson-Hayward. In 1981, founder and President of Chemorse Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of Agriculture/Industrial Products. A self described "chemical peddler" who's business flourished because of his passionate and dedicated work ethic. Past President of International Y's Men Club (Davenport and Des Moines, IA) An avid sports fan who supported ISU Cyclones. An athlete who vigorously pursued basketball, running, hiking (7 fourteeners in CO) and racquetball (proud father/son moment - racquetball tournament champions for their age groups).

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clarence, sisters; Barbara Buster and Opal Forbes.

Visitation, Wednesday, September 15, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM at Windsor Heights Lutheran Church, 1240 66th St. Windsor Heights. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to Special Olympics or a charity of your choice.