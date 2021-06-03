Charles Ritz

April 8, 1935-June 1, 2021

MUSCATINE-Charles Ritz, 86, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Muscatine. Entombment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery Community Gardens. Visitation for Charles will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following visitation on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church in memory of Charles. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Charles Everett Ritz was born on April 8, 1935 in Troy, Iowa, the son of Reo and Mary Louise (Conlee) Ritz. Charles graduated from Bloomfield High School. On August 10, 1957, Charles married J. Carol Sparks in Delta, Iowa. Charles was a truck driver for several companies before working for HON Industries for over 30 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Moose Lodge and Masonic Lodge, all of Muscatine. He was also very active with the Muscatine Sheriff Patrol. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Charles will be deeply missed by his children, Kimberly (Dave) Pitton of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kerry (Diane) Ritz of Blue Grass and Kelly (Donna) Ritz of Muscatine; daughter-in-law, Denise Ritz; honorary daughter, Sherry (Dan) Dattilio; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol in 2008; son, Kyle in 2021 and siblings, Jack Ritz and Garnet Armstrong.