Cherie Smith

September 12, 1947-August 26, 2020

DAVENPORT-Cherie Smith, former Davenport resident, current resident of Somerville Texas, lost her battle with cancer. Survived by fiance, Arnold Micklus; David Smith Senior; sons, Dave and Sam Smith (Noreen); daughters, Kimberly Terry (Joel); Babette Derendinger (Aaron); grandchildren, Adrianna Puchta (Brandon); Valerie and Brittney Herdeaz; Raegan and Maverick Smith; KamiRae Terry; and Jacob and Sydney Derendinger

Her service is October 9th, at 10a.m. in Garland Texas. A live stream is available, contact a family member for details. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Cherie's favorite animal shelter Dogwood Farms Sanctuary in Troy Missouri: [email protected] or - P.O. Box 53 - Troy, MO 63379.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
