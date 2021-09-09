Menu
The Muscatine Journal
Chester R. "Check" Henderson
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Chester R. "Check" Henderson

August 27, 1925-September 7, 2021

Chester R. "Check" Henderson, 96, of Muscatine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on September 7, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Chester R. Henderson was born on August 27, 1925 in Cincinnati, Iowa, the son of Edward and Lora (Veach) Henderson. On September 1, 1947 he was united in marriage to Mablene Lindsey in Centerville, Iowa. He served honorably in the United States Army during WWII.

Chester worked as a custodian for Kent Feeds until his retirement in 1987. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his bird dogs, his horse, Rex, and his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Chester was deeply loved by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Mablene "Kid" Henderson of Muscatine, Iowa; daughter, Shawn "Sis" Schenkel of Muscatine, Iowa; son, Ron "Bub" (Kath) Henderson of Muscatine, Iowa; grandson, Shane Schenkel of Muscatine, Iowa; grandson, Shad Schenkel of Muscatine, Iowa; granddaughter, Lindsey (Brian) Chick and their children of Muscatine, Iowa; and granddaughter, Lisa "Tiddly" (Ben) Adams and their children, Kyden, Kalaney and Kazlynn of Walford, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

"Knock, Knock, Pa!"

To send flowers to Chester's family, please visit our floral store at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss!!
Steve and kathy Schnedler
September 12, 2021
