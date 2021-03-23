Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant.
21 Entries
Barb so sorry to hear of Chris’s passing. He was a great guy. I always enjoyed our visit’s although short. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Take care Barb, Love cousin Steve
Steve Foster
March 28, 2021
Barb, Ted and I are so sorry for your loss. Chris’s sense of humour was a gift to us all. May the love of friends and family help you through this time. We are praying for you. Love from Uncle Ted and Auntie Ede.
Ted and Ede Stawarz
Family
March 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! Keeping you and the family in our prayers Barb!
Kaye, Kory and Konnor Miller
March 27, 2021
The video is a lovely tribute of Chris. He was a brilliant man and I know he will be missed by so many but the memories live on.
Harland Ronning
Family
March 26, 2021
All the support and love to the family
Michiel Asselbergs
Family
March 26, 2021
We will miss Chris and the neighborly chats we had. He always had us amazed by what he accomplished in his lifetime and the stories he told. Our sympathy and prayers for you, Barb.
Orv & Donna Weyrick
March 25, 2021
Barb,,, I want you to know you that you are a real hero in my mind. I admire so much how are you have cared for Chris in these last years when he needed you. You are an inspiration and I pray for you now at this time of loss. I will always treasure Chris's sense of humor. He made me laugh so many times ,,, And was so Quick witted and out and out hilarious with me.
Patrick Stawarz
March 25, 2021
So sad to hear about Chris’s passing. Although it feels like a million miles away you are close in our thoughts and prayers Love Paul and Beryl Stawarz
Paul and Beryl Stawarz
Family
March 25, 2021
Michele Asselbergs-Lockard
Daughter
March 25, 2021
Michele Asselbergs-Lockard
Daughter
March 25, 2021
Rest In Peace . I Love you Daddy’o❤
Michele Asselbergs-Lockard
Daughter
March 25, 2021
The Suncourt Team
March 25, 2021
Such a great video , enjoyed seeing the pictures of his life with you Barb. Our sympathies to you , Doug and Michelle . Unfortunate a virus has to make it so difficult to say goodbye and to see family . Be good to yourself ❤
Janice Nuttall
Family
March 24, 2021
We were so sorry to hear the news of Chris passing. Hope he was comfortable and peaceful at the time, and you as well Barb. Keeping you both in our thoughts and prayers. Rest easy now Chris. Love from Uncle Tom and Aunty Norma
Tom and Norma Foster
Family
March 24, 2021
So SORRY for your loss
Annette Marolf
March 24, 2021
Barb, we are so sad to hear of Chris’s passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Louis & Paulette Levasseur
March 23, 2021
My sincere condolences Barb...hope your doing ok cousin....
Bill Middleton
March 23, 2021
Sincere condolences Barb. Hold tight to the memories.
Valerie Kalyn (nee Ronning)
Family
March 23, 2021
Barb: So sorry for your loss, our prayers of comfort to you and your family.
Dick & Wendy Bullard
Neighbor
March 23, 2021
Barbara - you are in my thought and prayers! Chris was an exceptional man! From nurse Becky at Dr’s office