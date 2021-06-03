Menu
The Muscatine Journal
Clark Jefferson
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Today

Tomorrow

Clark Jefferson, 11:30 a.m., Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
So sorry for your loss!!!
Bernie Coder
Friend
June 4, 2021
To Kelly, Tracy, Angie, and Jon. The Hammen family extends the our deepest sympathies on the passing of Clark. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and pinpoint accuracy throwing the football on pass patterns we ran in the front yard on Hammann Avenue. Rest In Peace Clark.
Joe Hammen
Friend
June 3, 2021
Clark holds a dear and special place in my heart. He has been in my life since childhood. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family.
Lori A Steele
Friend
May 31, 2021
