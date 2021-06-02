Menu
Clark Jefferson
Clark Jefferson

August 25, 1935-May 29, 2021

MUSCATINE-Clark Jefferson, 85, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Following the burial, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice in Clark's memory. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Clark Clifton Jefferson was born August 25, 1935, in Muscatine, son of Clifton and Geraldine (Clark) Jefferson. On September 1, 1956, Clark was united in marriage to Carolyn JoAnn Thompson in Muscatine. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from October 1958 – October 1966. Clark worked for GPC and Kent Feeds from 1958 – 1981. In 1984, he moved to Arizona to run his own real estate business until 1990. In 1991, Clark returned to Muscatine to work for Stanley Consultants until his retirement. Clark was a past member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Elks. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, but most of all, Clark loved to spend time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Clark will be deeply missed by his children, Jon (April) Jefferson of Castle Rock, Colorado, Kelly (Bert) Meyer of Muscatine, Tracey (Michael) Anson of Muscatine and Angela (Brad) Chambliss of Navarre, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jill, Mark, Marcy, Michael Jr., Stephanie, Carolyn, Mandy, Kayla and Alex and twelve great grandchildren.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents and wife, JoAnn on September 6, 1975.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So sorry for your loss!!!
Bernie Coder
Friend
June 4, 2021
To Kelly, Tracy, Angie, and Jon. The Hammen family extends the our deepest sympathies on the passing of Clark. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and pinpoint accuracy throwing the football on pass patterns we ran in the front yard on Hammann Avenue. Rest In Peace Clark.
Joe Hammen
Friend
June 3, 2021
Clark holds a dear and special place in my heart. He has been in my life since childhood. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family.
Lori A Steele
Friend
May 31, 2021
