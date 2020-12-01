Menu
Corena O. Eichelberger
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020

Corena O. Eichelberger

April 6, 1970-November 29, 2020

MUSCATINE–Corena O. Eichelberger, 50, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in High Prairie Cemetery at 12, noon, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Corena was born on April 6, 1970, in Iowa City, the daughter of Marlin W. and Roberta Hoben Eichelberger.

She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and family.

Corena is survived by her children, Mykel Simpson and wife, Haley, of Muscatine, Heather Simpson and significant other, Austin Lindemen, of Wilton, and Levi Kleindolph of Muscatine; one grandchild, Mallory Simpson; four siblings, Duane Eichelberger and wife, Laura, of Arizona, Randall Eichelberger and wife, Theresa, of Muscatine, Myron Eichelberger and wife, Amy, of Muscatine, and Carolyn Meyers and husband, Henry, of Olivia, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Burial
12:00p.m.
High Prairie Cemetery
