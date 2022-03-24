Darlene Joyce Koopman

August 3, 1940-March 21, 2022

Darlene Joyce Koopman died on March 21, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz., after a long illness. She was born on August 3, 1940, in Chester, South Dakota, the daughter of Cornelius and Wilemena Van Duyn, and grew up on the family farm in Colton, South Dakota. She graduated from Colton High School in 1958, and from Dordt College in 1960.

Darlene and Marvin Koopman were married on October 6, 1961. The moved to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1962, where she worked at HON Industries and as a teacher's aide prior to the birth of their children. She was a longtime co-owner of the Stitching Post on West Second Street in Muscatine, and a member of First Presbyterian Church and Pilot Club. After retirement in 2002, the couple started splitting their time between Mesa and Muscatine, eventually moving to Mesa full time in 2015. They enjoyed escaping Mesa's summers and traveling to presidential libraries across the United States. Her map reading skills, before the age of online navigation, prevented many lost hours in the minivan.

Darlene will be best remembered for her skill at all types of needlework and crafts, from counted cross stitch to quilting to card making. (She made hundreds of cards for friends and family, each designed specifically for the recipient.)

She will be sorely missed by her husband of 60 years, Marvin; daughter Jane White and son-in-law Stephen of Rowley, Mass.; son Jason Koopman and daughter-in-law Stacia of Queen Creek, Ariz., and grandchildren Oskar, Jonas and Ella Lue Koopman and Maeve and Charles White. She is also survived by a sister and three brothers, all in South Dakota. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters.

Visitation will be held at 10 am and the funeral will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 25, at Church of the Master in Mesa. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and the Center at Val Vista for their outstanding care in Darlene's last days, as well as the many doctors and nurses who took care of Darlene through her illness.