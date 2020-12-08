Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. David Vincent Gierlus
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Dr. David Vincent Gierlus

March 4, 1953-December 4, 2020

ILLINOIS CITY–Dr. David Vincent Gierlus, 67, of Illinois City, Illinois, passed away Friday afternoon, December 4th due to complications of COVID-19.

The Gierlus family will gather on December 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Andalusia, Illinois. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mass will be private but everyone is welcome to listen via radio in the parking lot of the church. A private burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Church or to the family for a scholarship fund.

David was born on March 4th, 1953, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Benedict and Margaret Verplaetse Gierlus. David graduated from Moline High School in 1971 and continued his education at Black Hawk College where he met the love of his life Kathleen Gorham Gierlus. They graduated from Western Illinois University and were married on November 20th, 1976, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Muscatine, Iowa.

David started his medical career as a respiratory therapist at Moline Hospitals and University of Iowa. He also taught Respiratory Therapy at Black Hawk College. He went on to attend medical school at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dave served as a family practice physician for over 20 years in Muscatine, Iowa. He was a great physician who cared deeply for his patients. Everyone knew they could stop by his home and knock on "Doc's" door if they needed a second opinion or support.

David was a devout Catholic sharing his faith with his family and community. Beyond his faith, Dave was most proud of being a loving husband, dad, and papa. He shared the best bedtime stories with his children and grandchildren. David enjoyed taking photographs and creating art for his family. He served as a doctor, on the sidelines of the Rockridge football games caring for the players of both teams. He enjoyed sharing the photos he had taken at sporting events with other families on the team. David also enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers.

Dave was a sweet, cheerful, humble, and hard-working man who helped so many people throughout his life. He faced death as he faced life with an unwavering faith in God's plan and constant love for his family.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, their children Dr. Kelly Giddens (Randy), Kristen Gierlus (Zac Price), Greg Gierlus (Kortney), and his grandchildren; Joseph, Gloria, Joshua, and Jonathan David. David is also survived by his sister Rita Dixon (James) and many special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul, sisters Teresa Landgraf and Mary Ann, and in laws Richard and Helen Gorham.

The family would like to thank all those who have kept Dave in their prayers now and over the years.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Andalusia, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I just heard today, 12/16. He was our family physician for many years and he personally helped me after my wife had a stroke. Sorry to here of his death.
michael Dobie
December 16, 2020
Condolences to Dr´s family. He was a good doctor to me. I always thought highly of him.
Marv Smith
December 14, 2020
My sympathy to Kathy and family. I worked in family practice with Dave (1987-1991)when it was the Muscatine Health Center. He did care for his patients. My prayers for comfort are with you.
Becky Nolte
December 12, 2020
Deepest condolences for the passing of doctor. He will be missed. Prayers for all his family
Tim gieseman
December 9, 2020
Hope Meyermann
December 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathy for your loss. David was our doctor for many years and we could always count on his opinion and a visit if time allowed.
Jim and Jill Bras
December 9, 2020
The David Gierlus family have our sincere sympathy and prayers for your lose. Dr Gierlus was my dr and a very good physician. He diagnosed my problem a might have saved my life. Our prayers are with his family. I´m sure David is in great hands God Bless Jim & Myrna Slack God Bless
Jim Slack
December 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Dr. Gierlus was my doctor for many years and took good care of me and my family. I will keep you in my prayers.
Dorene Weikert
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results