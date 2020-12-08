Dr. David Vincent Gierlus

March 4, 1953-December 4, 2020

ILLINOIS CITY–Dr. David Vincent Gierlus, 67, of Illinois City, Illinois, passed away Friday afternoon, December 4th due to complications of COVID-19.

The Gierlus family will gather on December 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Andalusia, Illinois. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the mass will be private but everyone is welcome to listen via radio in the parking lot of the church. A private burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Church or to the family for a scholarship fund.

David was born on March 4th, 1953, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Benedict and Margaret Verplaetse Gierlus. David graduated from Moline High School in 1971 and continued his education at Black Hawk College where he met the love of his life Kathleen Gorham Gierlus. They graduated from Western Illinois University and were married on November 20th, 1976, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Muscatine, Iowa.

David started his medical career as a respiratory therapist at Moline Hospitals and University of Iowa. He also taught Respiratory Therapy at Black Hawk College. He went on to attend medical school at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dave served as a family practice physician for over 20 years in Muscatine, Iowa. He was a great physician who cared deeply for his patients. Everyone knew they could stop by his home and knock on "Doc's" door if they needed a second opinion or support.

David was a devout Catholic sharing his faith with his family and community. Beyond his faith, Dave was most proud of being a loving husband, dad, and papa. He shared the best bedtime stories with his children and grandchildren. David enjoyed taking photographs and creating art for his family. He served as a doctor, on the sidelines of the Rockridge football games caring for the players of both teams. He enjoyed sharing the photos he had taken at sporting events with other families on the team. David also enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers.

Dave was a sweet, cheerful, humble, and hard-working man who helped so many people throughout his life. He faced death as he faced life with an unwavering faith in God's plan and constant love for his family.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, their children Dr. Kelly Giddens (Randy), Kristen Gierlus (Zac Price), Greg Gierlus (Kortney), and his grandchildren; Joseph, Gloria, Joshua, and Jonathan David. David is also survived by his sister Rita Dixon (James) and many special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul, sisters Teresa Landgraf and Mary Ann, and in laws Richard and Helen Gorham.

The family would like to thank all those who have kept Dave in their prayers now and over the years.