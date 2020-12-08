David William Johnson

July 20, 1957-December 4, 2020

David William Johnson, 63, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and son, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home at his home surrounded by his family.

David was born July 20, 1957 in Muscatine, Iowa to parents: Royal David Johnson and Audrey Jean Toyne.

He was a Graduate of West Liberty High School Class of 1975 in which he was active in FFA and Band. David pursued further education by completing an intensive Agri-Business Class as well as achieving several Automobile Mechanics Certifications.

David was a full-time mechanic retiring from the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in 2019 after 26 years. He also owned Dave's Auto Repair.

David farmed with his father from 1979-1982 and continued farming independently until 2018 just before he retired.

He enjoyed participating in Demolition Derbys, Stock Car Racing, Drag Racing since 1982, Truck and Trailor Races during the Muscatine County Fair 2009-2014 and bowling, sponsoring the team "Dave's Auto Repair" for several years.

He was united in marriage to Danielle "Nikki" Keith on June 10, 2006 at his farm. She passed away May 10, 2008.

David will always be remembered for his love of cars and his generous heart. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was a hero to his whole family, but especially his little girls. A special thank you to the people at Iowa City Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.

Dave is survived by his parents: Royal (Judy) Johnson of West Liberty and Audrey Johnson Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Daughters: Kristin Johnson Florida and Shannen Johnson Iowa City, son: Justin Johnson, step son: Toby (Rhonda) Tompkins West Liberty. Sisters: Barb (Dick) Kaalberg of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and LeAnn (Rick) Smith, Lime City, Iowa, grandchildren: Danielle and Isaya and also his 1970 Nova and '56 Chevy.

No funeral services are currently planned, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Iowa City Hospice or American Cancer Society. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for David's family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.