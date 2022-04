David Dennis Wells

January 4, 1952-Novemberr 5, 2020

Celebrations for David Dennis Wells, 68, of Columbus Junction, IA, will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the American Legion, 99 2nd Street, Columbus Junction IA. Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 AM at Greenwiew Cemetery, Silvis IL, followed by lunch at Frank's Pizzeria, Silvis, IL.