David Alan Wiese

October 24, 1964-September 29, 2021

WILTON-David Alan Wiese, age 56, of Wilton, Iowa, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home.

David was born on October 24, 1964, the son of Robert and Cathryn (Daufeldt) Wiese. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1982. David married Samantha Blomme on May 5, 1998 in Muscatine, Iowa.

David worked in maintenance at HON Oaksteel in Muscatine for twenty-five years. David was a leader with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most of all, David loved spending time with his two boys.

David is survived by his two sons, Douglas (Brooke Doehrmann) Wiese of North Liberty, Iowa and Robert Wiese of New Liberty, Iowa; family friends, Samantha Wiese of New Liberty; Doug & Ann Goschke, Eric & Tracy Blomme, Tony & Annette Blomme and Doug & Marianne Goschke; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents.