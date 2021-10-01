Menu
David Alan Wiese
Durant High School
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

David Alan Wiese

October 24, 1964-September 29, 2021

WILTON-David Alan Wiese, age 56, of Wilton, Iowa, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Durant Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

David was born on October 24, 1964, the son of Robert and Cathryn (Daufeldt) Wiese. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1982. David married Samantha Blomme on May 5, 1998 in Muscatine, Iowa.

David worked in maintenance at HON Oaksteel in Muscatine for twenty-five years. David was a leader with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most of all, David loved spending time with his two boys.

David is survived by his two sons, Douglas (Brooke Doehrmann) Wiese of North Liberty, Iowa and Robert Wiese of New Liberty, Iowa; family friends, Samantha Wiese of New Liberty; Doug & Ann Goschke, Eric & Tracy Blomme, Tony & Annette Blomme and Doug & Marianne Goschke; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Benjamin Bloechl
October 14, 2021
Sam, thinking of you and the kids. Dave was always so kind and quiet in demeanor. Always such a gentle soul is what I remember. Thoughts and prayers to all of Dave’s family.
Sarah Beasley
Sarah Beasley
Friend
October 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with David for many years. He was such a kind and sweet soul.
Rosa R
October 2, 2021
I am in shock. I just can't believe you have passed on. I know you were a good dad to Douglas and Robert. Condolences to Samantha and the whole family.
Carol Fowlet
Friend
September 30, 2021
I'm sorry for the family's lost. David was a great leader and he helped me mature and become a much better person through my time of being a boy scout under him. I hope he rests in piece.
Devin LeRette
Student
September 30, 2021
I am sorry for the families loss. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Sherri (Shoppa) Goans
Sister
September 30, 2021
