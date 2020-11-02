Denise L. Whipple

May 22, 1951-October 30, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY-Denise L. Whipple, 69, of North Liberty, formerly of Wapello passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Wapello Cemetery.

Denise Lea Pogemiller was born on May 22, 1951, in Burlington, Iowa the daughter of Robert Wayne and Wanda Jean (Grim) Pogemiller. She was a 1969 graduate of Wapello High School and then attended Iowa State University. On January 30, 1970, Denise was united in marriage to James Whipple in Ames. Denise was a homemaker, worked at the Dairy Bar, Midwest One Bank and later worked for DHS in income maintenance. Denise attended the Presbyterian Church in Wapello and enjoyed shopping, reading, gardening, housekeeping, her dog, Lucca, spoiling her grandchildren and was a Hallmark ornament enthusiast.

Denise will be deeply missed by her mother, Wanda Pogemiller of Kalona; her children, Marcus James Whipple and his wife, Wendy of Algonquin, Illinois, Kimberly Ann Rossiter of North Liberty, Allison Elizabeth Malandra and her husband, Joe of North Liberty and Lindsey Lea Hausknecht and husband, Eric of Burlington; eight grandchildren, Diana, Kolt, Kash, Kwynlan, Tenley, Gianna, Azlyn and Ronan; one brother, Rick Pogemiller and his wife, Kay of Bellevue; one sister, Jayne McCulley of Mediapolis and many nieces and nephews.

Denise was preceded in death by her father and her husband.