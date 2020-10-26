Dennis K. Rinnert

June 6, 1955 - October 24, 2020

MUSCATINE – Dennis K. Rinnert, 65, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home.

Celebration of Life will be from 3 until 7 p.m., on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Overlook Ballroom in the Hotel Muscatine, 101 West Mississippi Drive. The family kindly asks to wear masks and social distance. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Denny was born on June 6, 1955, in Muscatine, the son of Marvin A. and Betty Phillips Rinnert. He married Cindi Levetzow on February 18, 1978, in Muscatine.

Husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, Denny was the go-to guy for any project or problem. He took great pride in his yard and garden. He enjoyed landscaping and woodworking. The only thing he loved more than his garden was his two granddaughters. We have always joked he's like a cat with nine lives, and he finally lost his battle to cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Cindi Rinnert of Muscatine; his mother, Betty Rinnert; favorite nurse and mother-in-law, Viola Levetzow; daughter and shop partner, Jessica Meyer and husband, Steve; one son, Dustin Rinnert and wife, Alyssa; two granddaughters, Kaylei and London. He will also be missed by the loudest sisters around, Janet Fry and husband, Louie, Barb Reesink and husband, John, and Connie Theobald and husband, Denny; many nieces and nephews; and his best friends, road trip partners, and supper companions, sharing over 40 years of laughs and stories, Laurie and Tim Schroeder.

Denny was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Rinnert; father-in-law, Earl Levetzow; brother Dean Rinnert; and infant sister, Donna.