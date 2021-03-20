Dennis Lange

November 7, 1936-March 16, 2021

MUSCATINE–Dennis Lange, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UnityPoint Muscatine.

A private graveside service will be held. Pastor Dan Baldwin will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Dennis was born on November 7, 1936, in Muscatine, the son of Harold and Patricia Babbitt Lange. He married Janice Marty on February 16, 1960 in Muscatine.

Dennis graduated from Muscatine High School in 1954 and later from Muscatine Community College. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard from 1954 to 1964. Dennis was a computer programmer and systems operator at Stanley Consultants from 1956 to 1986. He then started working at Muscatine Power and Water in 1987 and retired in 2003. Dennis was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and in the senior choir.

He was an avid gardener who also enjoyed reading, and playing the accordion. Dennis loved music, especially classical music.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Janice of Muscatine; two sons, Jeff Lange and his wife, Sharon, of Carmel, Indiana and Nathan Lange and his wife, Suzanne, of Petaluma, California; four grandchildren; and one sister, Paulette Chapman of Muscatine.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, and two infant brothers.