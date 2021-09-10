Dennis Michael Van Wey

July 3, 1947-September 8, 2021

MUSCATINE-Dennis Michael Van Wey, 74, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate. Pallbearers will be the members of the Muscatine Fire Department. Burial will be in Parr Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Calvary Church. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mike was born on July 3, 1947, in Muscatine, the son of Dennis and Betty Eis Van Wey. He married Patricia Ann Goodwin on August 9, 1969.

Mike graduated from Muscatine Community College, where he was a starter on the basketball team. He then went on to Iowa State and Northeast Missouri State University. Mike worked at Wolverine and also coached women's softball and basketball. He retired as a captain from the Muscatine Fire Department in 2007 and continued to work there after retirement. Mike wrote poetry and had two published novels. He was an avid Boston Celtics, Hawkeye, and Cardinal fan. Mike loved to teach the Bible, especially Revelation. He also loved walking the Maquoketa River at Backbone State Park and fishing

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Scot Van Wey and his wife, Chelsea, of Muscatine, and Wendy Anderson and her husband, Erik, of Colfax; two granddaughters, Gabrielle Van Wey and Ashley Anderson; one great granddaughter, Audrey Rose Bodman; two sisters, Sharon Foutch and Tammy Hyink and her husband, Mike; and one sister-in-law, Thresa Fix.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Stanley Van Wey.