Dewayne Rochau
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Dewayne Rochau

November 3, 1936-March 16, 2021

MUSCATINE–Dewayne "Rocky" Rochau, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospital – Iowa City.

There will be no services. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Dewayne was born on November 3, 1936, in Davenport, the son of Raymond and Ella Hinrichs Rochau. Graduated Davenport Central High School and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Married Marsha Rose and owned and operated Rochau TV & Appliance in Tipton until retirement. Married Jennifer Jill Kamen. Rocky enjoyed golfing, fishing, walking all the parks and playing video poker.

Dewayne is preceded in death by his parents, Marsha and son Rick.



Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
DeWayne was one of my school mates at Walcott Elementary. We had a great relationship. We went to different H. S. After Military, I work for my Dad. Dewayne started his business across the street and we got back together and met his wife. When I moved to Virginia we lost contact. I have great memories of this great guy.
Jerry Lovewell
March 18, 2021
